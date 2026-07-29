Survey aims to protect tiger territory in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With the rising population of tigers inside and outside the tiger reserves, the state forest department has undertaken a study of all territorial and reserve forest patches where tiger presence has been reported.

The study aims to protect regions where tigers or their presence is noted and no further works including developmental or even creation of tree parks will be allowed.

Karnataka is part of the all-India Tiger Outside Tiger Reserves (TOTR) project, where 40 divisions in five tiger states are being studied where high conflict cases are reported.

In Karnataka, the study is being undertaken in three divisions in Kodagu and one each in Hassan and Mysuru.

“Four of the five tiger reserves in the state have reached saturation in their carrying capacity, including Bandipur, Nagarhole, BRT and Bhadra. In Kali Tiger Reserve, the population is picking up. We are not keen to declare another tiger reserve, but want to protect the species. We also do not want to capture and house the tigers in rehabilitation centres and zoos. Relocation of tigers is being done in a scientific manner. But now there is a need to protect the places where they are being sighted or their presence is being reported. Thus this TOTR exercise is being undertaken,” a senior forest department official said.

While the all India tiger estimation is being done to ascertain the tiger population inside forest patches and in the periphery, under the TOTR the other forest patches are being studied. Under this, regions where tiger presence is sighted including scats, pug marks and even movement is recorded will be noted for protection.