Survey aims to protect tiger territory in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With the rising population of tigers inside and outside the tiger reserves, the state forest department has undertaken a study of all territorial and reserve forest patches where tiger presence has been reported.
The study aims to protect regions where tigers or their presence is noted and no further works including developmental or even creation of tree parks will be allowed.
Karnataka is part of the all-India Tiger Outside Tiger Reserves (TOTR) project, where 40 divisions in five tiger states are being studied where high conflict cases are reported.
In Karnataka, the study is being undertaken in three divisions in Kodagu and one each in Hassan and Mysuru.
“Four of the five tiger reserves in the state have reached saturation in their carrying capacity, including Bandipur, Nagarhole, BRT and Bhadra. In Kali Tiger Reserve, the population is picking up. We are not keen to declare another tiger reserve, but want to protect the species. We also do not want to capture and house the tigers in rehabilitation centres and zoos. Relocation of tigers is being done in a scientific manner. But now there is a need to protect the places where they are being sighted or their presence is being reported. Thus this TOTR exercise is being undertaken,” a senior forest department official said.
While the all India tiger estimation is being done to ascertain the tiger population inside forest patches and in the periphery, under the TOTR the other forest patches are being studied. Under this, regions where tiger presence is sighted including scats, pug marks and even movement is recorded will be noted for protection.
This has come at a time when the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MOEFCC) are working on celebrating International Tiger Day on July 29 and showcasing the rising population in the country. “These areas will not be declared as no-go zones immediately or will be given tiger reserve status. But to start with, awareness will be created and the habitat will be protected. Gradually the protection measures will be imposed for the safety of humans and the animals. All works will be done as per the forest and environment protect act. A different set of rules will apply for clearance or permission of any works in these forest patches and around these areas,” the official said.
In the initial stage, the department has identified the Chikkanahalli reserve forest patch near Mysuru where tigers are being sighted for the last five years. Similar is the case with Arabithittu Wildlife Sanctuary near Hunsur, the forest patch in Nanjangud near the airport and in Srirangapatana.