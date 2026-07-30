4.5 lakh in race for 3,991 constable posts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has initiated the recruitment process of constables, with more than 4,54,536 candidates appearing for the Karnataka State Police Civil Police Constable written exam on August 2 against 3,991 advertised vacancies for civil constables.

The exams are being conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) in Kalyana Karnataka (HK) and the rest of the state.Out of the 3,991 posts, 3,395 are for the non-Kalyana Karnataka (NKK) region, and 596 are for HK. According to sources, 3,77, 861 candidates will be appearing for NKK and 76,675 candidates will appear for the HK region.

The exams for civil constables will be held at 884 centres in NKK and 186 centres in the HK region.

The process of recruitment for constables for 3,934 vacancies in other categories;Karnataka State Reserve Police, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force,Special Reserve Police Force, City Armed Reserve and District Armed Reserve has also started and the exams for the same will be held soon. In all, the government has announced 7,925 vacancies for civil and other category constables. While PUC is the minimum qualification for civil constables, many graduates, post graduates, engineers and even PhD holders apply for the post.

“There is an attraction for government jobs in tier two-three cities, talukas and villages.Now, with an improved pay scale, there are aspirants even in tier one cities. Many engineering graduates and even PhD holders apply for constable posts because they want ‘sarkari naukari’,”said a retired IPS officer.

After clearing the written test, the candidates are made to undergo physical standards and physical endurance tests. Candidates who clear these tests are put through a medical examination.The final leg is the caste and income verification process, which often takes time. “The verification is done by the district committee headed by the deputy commissioner. The certificate is issued by the tahsildar,” he added.