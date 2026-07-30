CM DK Shivakumar to interact with govt staff across Karnataka

BENGALURU: In an ambitious administrative outreach, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has decided to bypass the traditional bureaucratic hierarchy and directly interact with government employees across the state.
A government circular on July 28 instructed district administrations to identify venues equipped with audio-visual infrastructure and high-speed internet connectivity to facilitate live video interactions between the CM and employees.
The government has directed deputy commissioners to make arrangements for meetings involving 500 to 1,000 employees at the district level, 200 to 500 employees at the taluk level and 100 to 200 employees at the hobli level. Officials have been instructed to appoint nodal officers and submit detailed compliance reports.
The CM plans to personally conduct interactive sessions in at least one taluk and one hobli in every district. The initiative comes amid criticism over bureaucratic delays, red tape and gaps in the implementation of welfare schemes. By engaging directly with employees, the government hopes to identify bottlenecks, improve coordination, enhance accountability and motivate the administrative machinery to deliver programmes.
Political observers believe the initiative goes beyond routine administrative review. It reflects an effort by DKS to project himself as a hands-on administrator.
Whether the initiative translates into tangible improvements in governance, however, will depend on the government’s willingness to act on the feedback received during these interactions.
Retired former senior IAS officer who had served in the state and Centre DV Prasad said, “It is a Welcome step. By giving field officials a direct voice, CM’s initiative puts the focus back on the citizen. It can make welfare delivery more transparent and effective.’’
DKS decries use of pellet guns on students
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday condemned the alleged use of pellet guns against students protesting in Delhi, describing it as an unprecedented and deeply disturbing development that demanded an explanation from the Centre. On Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over police action, Shivakumar said it is the first time in his political career that he has witnessed pellet guns being used against protesting students.
“Delhi Police functions under the Union Government. Those who permitted the use of pellet guns must explain. This is not a small issue; it is a matter of grave national concern,” Shivakumar said.