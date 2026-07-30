Congress asks ECI to conduct second-level verification for SIR

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee [KPCC] expressed concern over the data made available during the ongoing SIR, which indicates that more than 80 lakh electors being categorised under various heads such as Absent, Shifted, Refused to Sign, Multiple Enrolments, ASDDO, and other similar classifications.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer, Congress MLC Ramesh Babu sought immediate scrutiny of over 80 lakh electors and protection of genuine voters. “If these figures are acted upon without thorough verification, there is a grave possibility that a large number of genuine and eligible electors may be wrongfully omitted from the electoral rolls, thereby adversely affecting their constitutional right to vote,” the Congress leader stated.

He urged the Election Commission to conduct a second-level physical verification in all cases where electors are proposed to be treated as Absent, Shifted, Refused, ASDDO, or under any other category likely to result in deletion.