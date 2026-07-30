Don’t dispossess HMT of disputed land: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday restrained the state government and the forest department from, in any manner, dispossessing HMT Limited from the land in question.

At the same time, the court restrained HMT Limited from felling any tree on the land other than the land already sold to third parties. Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the interim order, which will be in operation till the next date of hearing, after hearing the petition filed by HMT Limited and HMT Machine Tools Ltd., challenging the order dated June 16 passed by the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) directing it to hand over 430 acres 21.853 guntas of land owned by it in the city.

Meanwhile, the court recorded the submission of the HMT’s counsel, on the instructions of its Chairman, that HMT will not deal with the remaining extent of land in any manner, including by way of sale, lease, license, nor encumber the sale by creating any change or change the character of the property in question.

It was stated in the petition that the order in question was passed on June 15 in the proceedings under Section 64(A) of the Karnataka Forest Act, and was served on the petitioners on July 2. In fact, the impugned proceedings were reserved for orders on January 6 earlier this year. The said order was passed belatedly, which shows mala fide intent, the petitioners alleged.