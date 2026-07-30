Minister Satish Jarkiholi hopeful of becoming Karnataka Deputy CM

BELAGAVI: Fresh political buzz has emerged within the state Congress over the possibility of Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi being elevated as a Deputy Chief Minister, with discussions reportedly gaining momentum amid speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Jarkiholi said he was hopeful of getting the opportunity (to become DCM) adding that a final call on whether to have more DCMs would be taken by the Congress top brass.

“There have been discussions at the high command level on creating two additional Deputy Chief Minister posts. I am also hopeful of getting an opportunity,” Jarkiholi said.

According to party sources, the high command is considering the creation of two additional DCM posts to ensure regional and community representation.

The move is also being viewed as a strategy to strengthen the party ahead of the upcoming taluk and zilla panchayat elections. According to sources, Jarkiholi and Minister MB Patil may emerge as consensus candidates for DCM posts in the meeting.

Jarkiholi’s recent political outreach has further intensified the speculation. Jarkiholi has been actively promoting the ideologies of Buddha, Basavanna and Dr BR Ambedkar while working to consolidate the AHINDA vote base.

His organisational skills and acceptability across communities are believed to have enhanced his prospects for a higher role in the government. Political observers also point to his effective campaigning during recent by-elections and his efforts to broaden the Congress’ social base.

North Karnataka has produced only one DCM in Athani MLA Laxman Savadi during the BJP government.