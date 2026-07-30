Miss Universe India: 52 finalists wow judges in swimsuit round

BENGALURU: The swimsuit round of Miss Universe India 2026 was held at Wonderla on Wednesday, with 52 finalists from across the country taking to the poolside runway as the competition entered its final stages ahead of the grand finale. Judges evaluated each participant based on international pageant standards.

The event also highlighted the diversity of participants, with contestants from varied cultural backgrounds competing for the title.

The swimsuit segment followed earlier rounds, including the sashing ceremony, introduction walk, speech round and gala dinner.

Several evaluation rounds are still scheduled before the finalists head to Jaipur for the grand finale on August 23. The winner of Miss Universe India 2026 will represent the country at the international Miss Universe pageant.