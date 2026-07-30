No deletion of 84 lakh voters under ASDDO bracket: CEO

BENGALURU: Allaying concerns raised by political parties and activists over the deletion of names from the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, V Anbukkumar, said the names of about 84 lakh electors listed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category will not be deleted.
He said names of those who are dead and those listed as already enrolled will be removed after a proper mahazar. Also, those listed as absent and others can opt for rolling back their enumeration forms before August 8 (the last date of the house-to-house verification exercise).
Under this, the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will correct the details of electors after proper verification. So the numbers of ASDDO will change. The BLOs and EROs can make the changes even if the forms are digitised.
Reacting to the query raised by the Congress party over the deletion, Anbukkumar said he had not received anything signed so far. Also, no complaint of deletion was filed so far. As per data till July 29, the total ASDDOs are 84,31,612. Of this, 14,99,799 (2.57%) are listed as dead, 51,74,968 (9.34%) are listed under permanent shifting, 5,62,572 (1.01%) as already enrolled (duplicates), 11,61,231 (2.09%) as absent (not found in the address with the CEO office), and 33,042 (0.06%) are listed as others.
The CEO said if the names of voters are not on the rolls as on June 16, 2026, they will not get enumeration forms. Also, if the forms are not signed by the elector or their representative, they will also not be included on the rolls.
“If you have shifted and are an eligible voter, an Indian residing in Karnataka can apply for the electoral rolls. If a person has shifted and is not found at the address listed as per the last elections, they would not have got the forms. This does not mean their names are deleted from the rolls,” he said.
The CEO office data showed that, till June 29, 2026, 4,26,75,861 (92.2%) forms have been digitised, 15% are marked as ASDDO, and 4.80% forms are pending digitisation. The average digitisation per day is 2.57%.
Pertaining to the poor digitisation in Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits, Anbukkumar said BLOs are undertaking outreach programmes asking electors to fill and submit their forms.
47,92,579 (46.13%) forms have been digitised. Also, 39,38,202 (37.91%) electors are listed as ASDDO, of which 7,39,828 are listed as absent, 28,39,794 as permanently shifted, 2,95,066 as dead, 47,531 as duplicate and 15,983 as others. “All the ASDDO list has been shared with BLAs (Booth Level Agents) to verify and give details for corrections, if any,” the CEO said.