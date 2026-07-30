Over 3 lakh Form 6 received for the enrolment of new voters in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, on Wednesday shared that as on July 29, 2026, a total of 3,32,874 Form-6s for the enrolment of new voters were received, of which 3,32,816 are online applications and 58 are offline.

CEO, Karnataka, V Anbukkumar said these will be updated to the electoral rolls after the draft electoral roll is published on August 17, 2026. At present, under the SIR exercise, the BLOs are focusing on the 5,54,32,314 electors in Karnataka. There are 2,783 Form-6As, which are applications from NRIs and overseas residents for inclusion.

Also, 30,696 applications for deletion, using Form-7, have been received, and 7,74,126 applications with Form-8 for deletion have been received. The CEO office data showed that 90,349 applications with Form-8 were under shifting of residence category, 39,303 of shifting within the assembly constituency and 51,040 of shifting outside the assembly constituency and the state.