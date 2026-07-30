Politics in Delhi delays Karnataka cabinet expansion further, now likely on July 31

BENGALURU: The crucial meeting between Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and state Congress leaders, including Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, to discuss the long-pending expansion of the Karnataka cabinet has been deferred to Thursday because of the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament and other political developments in New Delhi.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for Wednesday. With this, the suspense over the long-pending cabinet expansion continues.

“Discussions have taken place. Final talks with our high command leaders are pending. Our leaders have said they will call us for discussions,” Shivakumar said.

Even as the Lok Bhavan is ready to hold the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Rahul’s nod seems to be hard to come by. It is to be seen whether he will hold talks with state leaders and approve the final list on Thursday, allowing the expansion on Friday.

Certain key Bills are likely to come up for debate in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday, for which both Rahul and All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House, are required to be present. “State Congress leaders are not sure if Kharge and Rahul will talk to them on Thursday,” a Congress insider said.

The final list of 18 MLAs to be sworn in is ready as AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal held talks with Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramiah and KPCC president B K Hariprasad on Tuesday evening. Two posts will be kept vacant to tackle any dissidence or protests by supporters of MLAs who may not make the cut, sources added.