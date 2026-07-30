Rahul, Kharge, Venugopal to take final call on DCC chiefs

BENGALURU: To counter poaching of its leaders by rival parties, given the national trend in BJP-ruled states, the Congress high command appears to be chalking out a plan to take control of the party organisation. The plan will ensure that even if MLAs or prominent leaders switch sides during elections, the cadre remains intact with the party, according to party insiders.

AICC observers at the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, a nationwide organizational restructuring and strengthening exercise to rebuild the party from the grassroots, are holding meetings with party office-bearers, District Congress Committee president post aspirants and others.

The four-day exercise will cover the district, and the report will be submitted to Lok Sabha Leader of Oppisition Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, according to Sangeetha Beniwal, observer for Tumakuru district.

The Abhiyan has been going on across the country and is likely to be completed in Karnataka in August. Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal and AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge will take the final call on the appointment of DCC presidents.

The Congress believes in a democratic system, and to strengthen this, Rahul Gandhi will appoint DCC presidents across the country,” former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh told the press here on Wednesday. He and observer Chandy Oomen, who is in charge of Bengaluru South District Congress, were involved in the exercise in all the assembly segments. “The party will not propose any name, be it the KPCC president or senior leaders. Those interested can apply,” he said.