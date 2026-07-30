Rationalisation of polling booths ongoing in Karnataka

BENGALURU: There have been many instances where citizens have complained that their polling booth is in one location and that of their other family members is in another booth. Now to address this, the election officials are undertaking a rationalisation exercise along with the house-to-house verification process.

A senior election official explained, under this process, a rearrangement of the polling stations is done. Ideally, each polling booth should have 1,200 voters, earlier it was 1,500 voters. “Now any booth having more will be corrected during this time and complementing booths will be created. This should have been done during the Special Summary Revision exercise, but it is being done now.

The details of the polling booths will be sent to the Election Commission of India on August 8 and will be published along with the draft rolls on August 17, 2026,” the official said. As per data in 2002 there were 34,000 polling booths which have now increased to 59,050.

The official said, there will be little or concerns of polling booths in CBD areas in cities, when compared to city outskirts. There is no rigid number on the maximum and minimum voters, but an average of 1,200 is maintained for accuracy and operational reasons, the official said.