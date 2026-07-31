After Karnataka HC rap, government looks at legal course

BENGALURU: A day after the High Court termed the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP) involving Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises as the “biggest scam”, the State said it is examining the 292-page order and its legal implications before deciding the next course of action.

A senior government official said the order is being studied in detail, while sources added that the government will also take note of proceedings of the Cabinet sub-committee on the project headed by Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara which is in the final stages of completing its task. Sources said the government may also consider allowing it to complete the last 8km stretch till Bidadi that can be connected to the National Highway.

The court on Wednesday had noted that despite the acquisition of over 20,000 acres for project, compensation awards had not been passed even after 23 years. After DK Shivakumar become the CM, the previous seven member cabinet sub committee was dissolved.

Earlier this month, the cabinet subcommittee was reconstituted headed by Dr G Parameshwara. A senior minister said that the government will discuss the matter with legal experts. “There is no deadline given to the committee to submit the report, but now going by the legal consequences, the CM may take a call,” sources said.