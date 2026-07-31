BJP: Karnataka Congress netas humiliated by top brass

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP leaders slammed the Congress leadership over the delay in cabinet expansion, alleging that the state’s leadership was being humiliated by the party high command and that governance had suffered as a result.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly making CM DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders wait in Delhi for approval of the ministerial list. LoP in Assembly R Ashoka termed Shivakumar a “rubber-stamp CM” and alleged that key departments remained without ministers even as the state was reeling under drought and the Cauvery water crisis.

Ashoka said that Shivakumar “is the weakest and most helpless CM Karnataka has ever seen”. “Key departments emain without ministers, leaving the administration paralysed. People in the state are reeling under drought and the Cauvery crisis,’’ he said.

Calling Rahul ‘’incompetent’’, Ashoka said for the former, political game matters more than welfare of people. Ashoka said as the CM, Shivakumar allowed 40-45 ministerial aspirants to wait in the streets of Delhi and outside the Congress top brass’ residence for the past week like helpless petitioners which is nothing but humiliation.