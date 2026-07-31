Cauvery row: CM DK Shivakumar calls for all-party meeting on August 2

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: The Cauvery water-sharing dispute intensified on Thursday after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) directive ordering Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, despite the state’s plea citing severe hydrological distress and concerns over drinking water security.

The decision, taken at the 54th meeting of the CWMA, drew an immediate political and public backlash in Karnataka, with the State Government announcing that it would challenge the order, while farmers and pro-Kannada organisations launched protests in Mandya and Mysuru and other areas, warning against the release of water to the neighbouring state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery issue at his home-office ‘Krishna’ on August 2 (Sunday). Shivakumar said that former CMs and MPs and MLAs from the Cauvery basin have been invited.

Presenting its case before the CWMA, Karnataka’s Additional Chief Secretary to Water Resources Department argued that the Cauvery basin is facing one of its worst distress years in recent decades, with inflows into its reservoirs running 65.65% below the 30-year average due to the impact of a severe Super El Niño.

Karnataka maintained that releasing water under the present conditions would jeopardise drinking water supplies and threaten irrigation across the Cauvery basin. Karnataka contended that Tamil Nadu was in a comparatively stronger position as it had already benefited from earlier releases from Karnataka and was expected to receive additional inflows from the North-East Monsoon later this year. It also pointed out that Tamil Nadu continued to have substantial carry-over storage in its reservoirs.