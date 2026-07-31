Escoms turn focus to reducing power cuts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a bid to improve the Karnataka energy department’s rating among other states, electricity supply companies (Escoms) are working towards reducing the number of power cuts and their duration. Looking to improve ranking from the Union government, the term ‘power cut’ is no longer used. Instead, it is called power interruption or disruption.

“There are no power cuts, but scheduled or unscheduled power interruptions or disruptions due to technical reasons. All this is being done to improve Karnataka’s image and rating. Extensive work on the Systematic Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) and System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) is being done.

These two measure the frequency and duration of outages per annum. They show the reliability and performance of Escoms. If their number is high, the performance of the escom is termed not good as it reflects on their services. So all efforts are being made to ensure that both are few,” a senior energy department official said on Thursday.