Film chamber urges Karnataka government not to release Cauvery water to TN

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Thursday urged the State Government not to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, citing Karnataka’s drinking water shortage.

The chamber said protecting farmers’ interests must be the government’s top priority and demanded a scientific review before any water is released.

KFCC president Jayamala said the Kannada film industry will stand firmly with Karnataka in the Cauvery water dispute. Safeguarding the state’s rights over its land, water and language is the responsibility of every Kannadiga, and the film industry has always supported such causes, she said. “We owe a debt to our farmers, and it is our duty to raise our voice in support of them,” she added.

Former Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president and activist Sa Ra Govindu termed the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) order unscientific.

He demanded that the Centre depute an expert committee from Delhi to inspect reservoir levels and assess the ground reality before issuing any directives on water sharing.

Producer Rockline Venkatesh asserted that every constituent body under the KFCC, including the Karnataka Film Artistes’ Association, would abide by the chamber’s decision on the next course of action.