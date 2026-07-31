Gadag forum launches 20,000 blood-signed letter campaign seeking drought-hit status

GADAG: A citizen forum in Gadag has launched a blood-signature letter campaign, seeking the declaration of Gadag taluk as drought-affected and urging the state and Centre to take up measures to address water scarcity, employment and development concerns.

The Gen Z Voters and Citizen Forum of Gadag plans to send 20,000 letters signed in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar. As of Thursday, around 14,000 letters had been prepared, with organisers expecting to complete the target by Saturday.

The campaign includes Gen Z voters and other residents of Gadag taluk. Teams of doctors have been arranged to collect blood samples, while volunteers have been formed to gather the signed letters from different parts of Gadag town.

The letters highlight the drought situation in Gadag and seek a permanent solution to drinking water issues, creation of employment opportunities in urban and rural areas, and special development initiatives for farmers, women and youth.

Each letter carries the sender’s name, mobile number and blood signature. The message at the end of the letter reads that "every drop of blood is for the development of the nation."

The campaign has brought attention to the Gen Z Voters and Citizen Forum, which has recently gained visibility in Gadag. The forum is founded by Anil Menasinkai, who contested the previous election against former minister H K Patil.

Speaking to reporters, forum member Anand Hiremath said the campaign was aimed at highlighting the development needs of Gadag.

"This blood campaign is for the development of Gadag. We will send 20,000 letters signed in blood by Monday evening. Many people are asking whether this is a gimmick, but it is a movement for Gadag's development," he said.

The organisers said the campaign includes citizens across age groups and is not limited to Gen Z voters.