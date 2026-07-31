Karnataka BJP MPs meet Jal Shakti minister CR Patil

BENGALURU: A delegation of BJP MPs from Karnataka led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in New Delhi and apprised him of the acute drinking water scarcity and drought-like situation in the state.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Bommai said water available in the reservoirs in the state’s Cauvery basin is sufficient only for drinking purpose. “Under such circumstances, Tamil Nadu is exerting pressure on the state to release water. Although this is a long-standing dispute, the state’s representatives have failed to strongly present Karnataka’s actual plight before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Because of this failure, Tamil Nadu is repeatedly pressuring us for water. I have discussed this issue with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and he shared the same view,” Bommai said.

Protecting the interests of farmers is the primary duty of the state government. “During our tenure, when similar orders were passed, we stood firm and did not release water. The current government should also take a similar stand to safeguard the interests of our people, especially farmers, while pursuing the legal battle,” the former CM said.

Chief whip of Opposition in the Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar termed the CWMA’s order directing Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu “unscientific and impractical”. He accused the state government of failing to convince the CWMA. The chief minister is only bothered about cabinet expansion. He should concentrate and guide the legal team on the crucial issue, he said.