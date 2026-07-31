Missing Karnataka fisherman’s body washes ashore after three days

BHATKAL: A fisherman, who went missing after his country boat capsized and sank in the rough waters of the Arabian Sea, has been washed ashore. The fisherman, who had gone missing off Jali Kodi coast on Tuesday, was found dead on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, Manjunath Beti Moger (57), was a resident of Jali Kodi village in Bhatkal taluk. He had entered the sea in his boat on Tuesday afternoon for fishing when his boat was caught in a massive wave.

The boat capsized, throwing him into the sea. Following the incident, local fishermen, assisted by the Coastal Security Police (CSP), launched an intensive search operation.

However, the operation was hampered by turbulent sea conditions and high waves due to incessant rainfall along the Karnataka coast. On Wednesday morning, Manjunath’s body was washed ashore near Mundalli Mogerkeri. Local fishermen recovered the body and brought it ashore before alerting the authorities.