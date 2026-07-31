NIMHANS tour to bust myths and stigma

BENGALURU: The Department of Mental Health Education at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) will organise ‘Stories Against Stigma’, an immersive walking tour that aims to help people understand mental health beyond myths, stereotypes and stigma, on August 22.

The initiative will take participants through selected clinical and rehabilitation facilities across NIMHANS campus, offering an opportunity to learn about the stories, spaces, people and work that shape mental healthcare in India. At different stops during the tour, experts will explain the work carried out in these facilities and how mental healthcare is delivered. The experience combines education with real-world encounters to help participants view mental healthcare from a new perspective.

NIMHANS said, mental illness continues to be surrounded by myths, taboo and misunderstanding. Stigma often prevents people from seeking help, accessing treatment and participating fully in society. Participants will meet professionals and learn about the clinical services, rehabilitation, education and research offered at the institute.

The programme is open to students, educators, healthcare and mental health professionals, researchers, families and members of the public interested in understanding mental health beyond stereotypes and headlines.