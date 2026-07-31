Rahul Gandhi nod for Karnataka cabinet expansion, swearing-in likely on Monday

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister DK Shivakumar holding discussions with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge’s residence in New Delhi on Thursday evening, the cabinet expansion is likely to be formalised soon. However, suspense lingers over who will make it to the cabinet.

The swearing-in is to be held at Glass House of Lok Bhavan at 5pm Monday, with 18 of the 20 vacancies likely to be filled; two will be kept vacant to tackle any developments and angst that may result in the aftermath. Two women are likely to be inducted into the cabinet, according to sources.

“CM and PCC president will tell you the date of cabinet expansion. CM DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and PCC president have already gone back (to Bengaluru) to take care of the ground situation in the state,” AICC general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was part of the discussions, told reporters after the meeting. He refused to divulge further saying “...have no comments to make at this juncture”.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, who is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday with the final list of MLAs, said the names will be known only at the time of swearing-in, and that the CM will decide the date.

Since Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph arriving on Monday to hold talks with Shivakumar is in limbo, owing to escalation of farmers’ protests in the state, the government could go ahead with the swearing-in of the new ministers. Sources said the two CMs may choose to hold virtual talks.