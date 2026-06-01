DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah to meet Congress high command in Delhi, bat for cabinet berths for loyalists

BENGALURU: Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar and caretaker CM Siddaramaiah will be in Delhi on Monday to finalise the list of council of ministers with the Congress high command, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Though the power transition went off smoothly, the two leaders are likely to butt heads over the induction of their loyalists into the cabinet and prove their sway over the high command.

They are expected to present their own list of legislators to take oath along with Shivakumar at Lok Bhavan’s glass house at 4.05 pm on Wednesday.

Though it is not confirmed yet, some 15-20 are likely to be sworn in and veterans who were part of the Siddaramaiah cabinet are keeping their fingers crossed. They include Dr G Parameshwara, HK Patil, KH Muniyappa, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre, Ramalinga Reddy, Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byre Gowda, Santhosh Lad, Zameer Ahmed Khan, K Venkatesh, Shivaraj Tangadagi and Dr HC Mahadevappa.

The names of a few new faces, including AS Ponnanna, Saleem Ahmed, Speaker UT Khader, NA Haris, BK Hariprasad, TB Jayachandra, Basavaraj Rayareddy and Puttaranga are doing the rounds.