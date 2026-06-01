Former TN CM Stalin alters route, leaves Kodagu amid protest threat following Sanatan Dharma row

MADIKERI: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin cut short the possibility of a confrontation with protesters by altering his return route from Kodagu on Monday, even as heavy police deployment was made in Kushalnagar following calls for a demonstration by Hindu activists.

Stalin, who had been holidaying with his family at a private resort in Kodagu for the past four days, was originally expected to travel to Tamil Nadu via the Madikeri–Kushalnagar–Mysuru route. However, amid intelligence inputs regarding a planned protest, his convoy reportedly took an alternative route through Siddapura and Periyapatna, avoiding Kushalnagar altogether.

Hindu activists had announced plans to stage a black-band protest at Guddehosuru near Kushalnagar, accusing Stalin of having insulted "Sanatana Dharma." The protesters had intended to demonstrate when the DMK leader's convoy passed through the town.

Anticipating possible law-and-order issues, the police stepped up security arrangements in and around Kushalnagar.

Additional personnel, including District Armed Police, were deployed along the Madikeri-Kushalnagar highway and other sensitive locations. Security arrangements were supervised by Kushalnagar Town Circle Inspector Pradeep Kumar.

Despite the route change, a group of Hindu activists gathered near the Ganapathi Temple in Kushalnagar and raised slogans against Stalin. The protest remained peaceful, and no untoward incidents were reported.

Police said Stalin's family safely exited Kodagu via the alternate route and proceeded towards Tamil Nadu through Periyapatna.