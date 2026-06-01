Man fakes pugmarks to cover up murder in Mysuru

MYSURU: A 63-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man at Kasuvinahalli village in Nanjangud taluk, who created fake leopard pugmarks in an attempt to make it look like an attack by a wild animal.

The Nanjangud Rural police have arrested Mahadevappa on charges of murdering Shivarudramma and dumping her body in a soak pit in the village. Police said that the incident occurred when Shivarudramma had gone to the Mahalingeshwara Swamy Temple on the outskirts of the village to collect bilva leaves for a puja. She was wearing around 70 grams of gold jewellery. On the temple premises, she sought the assistance of Mahadevappa, to help her gather the leaves.

Police said Mahadevappa offered to help her collect sandalwood leaves and led her to a nearby field. He allegedly murdered her, stole the gold and disposed of the body in a soak pit.

Shivarudramma’s husband, Guruswamappa, lodged a missing person complaint at the Nanjangud Rural police station. During the search operation, Mahadevappa actively participated and repeatedly suggested that a leopard was spotted in the area and that the woman might have fallen victim to a leopard attack.

His repeated references to the leopard aroused investigators' suspicion, prompting them to take him into custody for questioning. Mahadevappa later confessed that he was under financial pressure and had planned the murder to steal her jewellery and repay his loans. Police have recovered 53 grams of gold jewellery from the accused.