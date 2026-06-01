Minister Satish Jarkiholi: Am not lobbying for KPCC chief’s post

BELAGAVI: Amid speculation over a possible organisational overhaul following the leadership transition in the state, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Sunday sought to project himself as a loyal party soldier, asserting that the final decision on filling key positions in the party rests entirely with the top leadership.

Jarkiholi said he had not spoken to the party leadership on the issue as senior central leaders were occupied with discussions related to the organisational changes.

Dismissing suggestions that he was lobbying for the KPCC top post, he said he had not placed any demands before the leadership. “I have not made any demand. From the party’s point of view, it is not necessary that I should become president. Whatever decision the high command takes will be final,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when the Congress is juggling a balancing act between the government and the organisation after the change in the chief minister’s post. Political observers view the KPCC presidency as a crucial position that could shape the party’s power structure ahead of future elections.