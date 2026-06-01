Minister Satish Jarkiholi: Am not lobbying for KPCC chief’s post

BELAGAVI: Amid speculation over a possible organisational overhaul following the leadership transition in the state, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Sunday sought to project himself as a loyal party soldier, asserting that the final decision on filling key positions in the party rests entirely with the top leadership.
Jarkiholi said he had not spoken to the party leadership on the issue as senior central leaders were occupied with discussions related to the organisational changes.
Dismissing suggestions that he was lobbying for the KPCC top post, he said he had not placed any demands before the leadership. “I have not made any demand. From the party’s point of view, it is not necessary that I should become president. Whatever decision the high command takes will be final,” he said.
His remarks come at a time when the Congress is juggling a balancing act between the government and the organisation after the change in the chief minister’s post. Political observers view the KPCC presidency as a crucial position that could shape the party’s power structure ahead of future elections.
On reports of a proposal to create a coordination or core committee comprising senior leaders to ensure organisational cohesion, Jarkiholi said the idea was not new and had been under discussion for the past three years. “The proposal existed earlier as well, but it was never implemented. It is being discussed again now. We have to wait and see what the leadership decides,” he said.
Turning to cabinet expansion and restructuring, Jarkiholi said, “There is a new chief minister now, and Siddaramaiah is also there. The cabinet formation may happen in two stages. Senior leaders could find a place in the first list,” he said.
Jarkiholi also strongly rejected allegations that a group of 37 legislators had signed a letter against Siddaramaiah before his resignation. Calling the claim “completely baseless”, he said no such letter had been sent to the Congress high command.
“If 37 influential legislators had really signed such a document, there should have been evidence of it. No such letter exists. These are mere rumours and fabricated stories that should not be given undue importance,” he said.