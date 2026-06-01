Six die in accident near Karnataka's Bagepalli

BAGEPALLI: The driver and five women died, while four other women were critically injured after an SUV crashed into the autorickshaw they were travelling in on Bengaluru-Hyderabad National Highway 44 around 3 pm on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the speeding SUV, heading from Bengaluru to Bagepalli, rammed into the autorickshaw from behind, in which nine women were travelling.

The impact jolted the auto forward and it hit a stationary container lorry in front. The three-wheeler was crushed between the two vehicles causing deaths and serious injuries, Central Range Inspector General of Police S Girish told The New Indian Express.

Anjinappa (35), the auto driver, and passengers Uma Devi (55), Lakshmamma (50) and Sarojamma (65) died on the spot, while Arunamma succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, said Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey.

The severely injured Ganga Devi, Lakshmi Devi, Rathnamma and Rajamma were first treated at Bagepalli Government Hospital and later referred to Bengaluru and district hospital for treatment.

All the nine women were residents of Valmiki Nagar in Bagepalli. They were returning to their village from work when the accident occurred. Normally, farm labourers go for half-a-day of work on Sundays.