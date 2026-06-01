‘Targeting mule accounts can significantly weaken cybercrime networks’: DGP Pronab Mohanty

While cybercrimes have surpassed traditional crimes, Karnataka is the first state to set up a Cyber Command. In an interaction with TNIE, Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police, Karnataka Cyber Command, shares how the unit is working to tackle the rapidly evolving menace. Excerpts...

The Karnataka Cyber Command is a first of its kind unit in the country. What are its functions?

Cyber Command is a unique concept. It is a fusion platform combining issues of cybercrime, cyber hygiene, cyber outreach, cyber capacity building, enforcement and also cyber security. It also looks at parameters like disinformation, misinformation and malinformation. We advise governmental departments on cybersecurity and let them know if there are breaches.

Where does Cyber Command come into picture?

Cyber Command comes in as the engine. Interfaces are there. For cyber fraud particularly, there is 1930 helpline. There is the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. The moment the call is made to 1930, the complaint gets lodged as an e-complaint. Command is the fusion platform.

What is the difference between cybercrime and cyber security?

When there is a threat to a database owned by the state or nation, banks or organisations, wherever malware can damage the enterprise or institution itself, it is called a cyber threat. Preventing these exploits is cyber security management. Cybercrime, on the other hand, is an individual oriented experience. There are many kinds of cybercrimes like cyber fraud, essentially cheating. Earlier, fraudsters used to come to the victims and cheat, now they do it through the online medium. People in enforcement categorise cybercrime into three broad categories -- traditional cybercrimes, cyber frauds, and crimes against children and women.