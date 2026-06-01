We’ve to be careful while picking DKS cabinet, says AICC president Kharge

KALABURAGI: “We have to be careful while choosing ministers in the new cabinet as the state will face Assembly elections in 24 months,” said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Sunday.

It has not been decided as to how many would be inducted into the cabinet on Wednesday, the day DK Shivakumar will be sworn in as chief minister, and how many deputy chief minister posts will be created. There should not be any room for dissatisfaction after the cabinet is formed, he said.

“We have to think of many things while creating deputy chief minister posts too. The Congress high command is considering all the facts and everything will be known by Wednesday morning. In the first phase, 8-10 might be sworn in as ministers along with Shivakumar and the remaining posts will be filled up within a fortnight or month,” Kharge said.

On appointing new president to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Kharge said the search is on for a suitable candidate as he should take everybody into confidence and lead the party to victory in the 2028 Assembly elections. “We have to work on the caste combination, too, while selecting the new KPCC president,” he added.