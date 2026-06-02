Belagavi monsoon session idea sparks debate

BELAGAVI: The State Government’s proposal to hold the monsoon session of the legislature in Belagavi during the second week of July has triggered a debate over administrative and financial challenges in conducting it outside Bengaluru, that too during peak monsoon.

The district administration, however, has held a meeting on the arrangements to be made for the session. Traditionally, only a 10-day winter session of the legislature is held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, while budget and monsoon sessions are held in Bengaluru.

If the government goes ahead with its proposal, this will be the first monsoon session in Belagavi after the inauguration of the legislature complex in 2012. The session is likely to be held for 10 days from July 13. However, there may be a change in the proposal in view of the current political developments in the state.

The government’s proposal comes when dues of the previous sessions are yet to be cleared. According to sources here, the government has to clear over Rs 45 lakh hotel bills.

Expenses incurred on traffic management and temporary infrastructure created to prevent untoward incidents during protests in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha haven’t been cleared.