Congress government playing with young lives: Vijayendra

KALABURAGI: The state unit president of the BJP, BY Vijayendra, on Monday said the Congress government in the state has not taken up any development activity in the past three years of its rule and neither is it going to take up any in the remaining two years it will be in power. He also slammed the government for failing to do anything for students.

Vijayendra said only corruption has increased in the state in the past three years, and it will continue to be so in the remaining period of the Congress government. “The person who leads the state government has changed, but the mentality will remain the same,” he said.

Vijayendra said that the policy of the Congress in general and its government in the state in particular is appeasing minorities. “Corruption is rampant in the state. Unemployment is increasing day by day. The government is creating confusion about reservation. It is playing with the lives of lakhs of youths.

The state government has made hijab a part of the school uniform. It is working to instill hatred among school and college students,” he said, adding that whatever the Congress is doing in the state is with an intention of staying in power.