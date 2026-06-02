Karnataka Legislature may get new Speaker, Chairman; Khader expresses interest in ministerial post

BENGALURU: With Karnataka all set to get a new chief minister, there are murmurs in political corridors over a possible change in the Legislative Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman. Speaker UT Khader’s name is doing the rounds as a probable minister in the DK Shivakumar cabinet. Basavaraj Horatti may have to make way for a Congress MLC to become the Council Chairman as the party will have a majority in the Upper House after June 18 council elections.

Khader, who was a ministerial aspirant after the Congress won in 2023, was made the Speaker. According to informed sources, Khader was assured of a cabinet berth in a reshuffle. However, there has been no rejig of the cabinet since 2023.

Now that Siddaramaiah has stepped down and DK Shivakumar is all set to become the chief minister, a new cabinet will be constituted.