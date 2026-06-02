Karnataka Legislature may get new Speaker, Chairman; Khader expresses interest in ministerial post

BENGALURU: With Karnataka all set to get a new chief minister, there are murmurs in political corridors over a possible change in the Legislative Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman. Speaker UT Khader’s name is doing the rounds as a probable minister in the DK Shivakumar cabinet. Basavaraj Horatti may have to make way for a Congress MLC to become the Council Chairman as the party will have a majority in the Upper House after June 18 council elections.
Khader, who was a ministerial aspirant after the Congress won in 2023, was made the Speaker. According to informed sources, Khader was assured of a cabinet berth in a reshuffle. However, there has been no rejig of the cabinet since 2023.
Now that Siddaramaiah has stepped down and DK Shivakumar is all set to become the chief minister, a new cabinet will be constituted.
Congress sources said that Khader has expressed his desire to become a minister. “Khader was preparing to enter the cabinet ever since the budget session of the legislature. He even had a photo session with the MLAs in the middle of his term. He may be inducted into the cabinet,” sources said.
Further, the names of senior Congress legislators RV Deshpande, TB Jayachandra, and HK Patil were doing the rounds for the speaker’s post, but they did not show interest.
Meanwhile, the upcoming Council elections are expected to strengthen the Congress’ position in the 75-member Upper House, and this could pave the way for the party to stake claim to the Council Chairman’s post. A senior Congress MLC said that at present, party leaders are busy finalising the names of legislators to be inducted into the Shivakumar cabinet.
“After June 18 MLC polls, the party will finalise the names for the chairman post after holding consultations with the party central leadership,” the MLC added.
Will abide by high command’s decision: Khader
MANGALURU: Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Monday said that he will abide by the Congress high command’s decision regarding the Deputy Chief Minister or ministerial positions, without ruling himself out.
When asked about his aspirations for the Deputy CM post, he said that social media does not decide such matters, and only the party high command does. He emphasised that decisions are based on performance and the party leadership’s evaluation.
Khader highlighted his track record as minister in the previous governments. He cited key initiatives like the introduction of the Sand Bazar app and the ban on skill games. “Based on my performance, I was previously entrusted with the responsibilities of a minister and later as Speaker. Now, as Speaker, I have carried out my duties diligently, and it is for the party high command to decide the next steps,” he said.