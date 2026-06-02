Man attacks in-laws with machete in BDA flat

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old woman is battling for life while her husband, a Public Works Department employee, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Mysuru Road after they were brutally attacked by their son-in-law at Kanmanike BDA Apartment under Kumbalagodu police station limits.

The accused, Farhan Mubarak, works as a manager at a mall and is a resident of Sultanpalya in RT Nagar. The victims are Nasreena Bhanu and her 54-year-old husband Syesh Ahmed.

The couple had stepped out for their evening walk on Thursday between 6 pm and 6.30 pm when Mubarak attacked them with a machete. The accused, however, did not harm his four-year-old son, who was with the couple. Residents feared rescuing the couple as Mubarak threatened to attack them too.

The couple, along with their son, daughter Syeda Neha and the grandson, were staying on the third floor of the BDA apartment. The accused reportedly attacked his in-laws as his wife had filed for divorce. He had come to kill his wife but ended up attacking her parents as she was in Mumbai.

About three months ago, Neha applied for a divorce from Mubarak. The accused is said to have not appeared for the court hearing. On Thursday, the accused first attacked Nasreena near the apartment’s park. When Ahmed tried to rescue his wife, he was attacked. With the help of their son, they were rushed to the hospital.

“After attacking the couple, the accused escaped on a two-wheeler. He threatened the victims that he would return and kill them along with their daughter. Nasreena’s condition is critical. She is said to have undergone multiple surgeries. Ahmed, who has also undergone surgery, is out of danger and has given his statement to the police,” said the police. Attempts are on to nab the accused.