Man protests VIP traffic halt on Old Airport Road

BENGALURU: High drama unfolded at Wind Tunnel Road Junction on Old Airport Road on Sunday afternoon after a man staged a protest by sitting on the road, alleging that traffic had been halted due to zero-traffic arrangements for Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s convoy movement.

According to a post that went viral on X, traffic on the stretch was allegedly stopped for 30 minutes because of the VIP movement, leaving a man travelling with his pregnant wife stranded in the congestion.

It is learnt that, frustrated by the prolonged traffic congestion, the man got out of his vehicle and sat on the road while the Governor’s convoy was yet to arrive.

Disruption and underpass work left many stranded

The man staged a protest, raising slogans against the traffic restrictions and expressing anger over the VVIP security protocol. Traffic police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and brought the situation under control, according to a video posted on X.

The post further claimed that the disruption, coupled with ongoing underpass construction work, left hundreds of commuters stranded. Netizens criticised the VVIP culture and shared videos and images from the spot.

Following the viral post, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, East Traffic Division, initiated an inquiry into the incident. The individual concerned was called to record his statement on Monday, a traffic police officer said.

The incident occurred in the Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police limits. A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 1.45 pm on Sunday and that traffic was halted for only about five minutes. The officer added that the man who staged the protest was alone in his car at the time.