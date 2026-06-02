Rajya Sabha, MLC elections on June 18

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a notification for biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council to fill vacancies of seven MLCs whose terms is ending on June 30. It has also issued a notification for the Rajya Sabha polls. The polls are to be conducted on June 18.

According to a press note issued by the Assembly secretariat, the last date to file nominations is June 8, while scrutiny will be held on June 9. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until June 11. Polling will be held from 9am to 4pm on June 18 at Vidhana Soudha, and counting of votes will begin at 5pm the same day. The election process is scheduled to be completed by June 20. Assembly Secretary MK Vishalakshi has been appointed Returning Officer, while director BS Mahalingesh will serve as Assistant Returning Officer.

The MLC polls will give the ruling Congress an upper hand in the Council, making it easy to pass bills which would otherwise be rejected due to shortage of numbers in the Upper House. These MLCs are elected directly by MLAs, and the Congress has a majority in the Assembly.

The terms of Rajya Sabha members Narayana Koragappa, Iranna Kadadi, HD Deve Gowda and Mallikarjun Kharge are ending on June 25, necessitating the election. The last date for filing of nominations is till 3pm on June 8.