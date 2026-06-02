Siddaramaiah named Congress Working Committee member ahead of DKS' swearing-in on June 3

The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister is scheduled for Wednesday and is expected to be attended by senior Congress leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi. Chief ministers from Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand, along with other opposition leaders, are also likely to attend the event in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar, who has been elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party, is set to take oath as chief minister, while discussions continue over the size and composition of the new Cabinet. The proposed ministry is expected to be a relatively small one, with around 13 ministers, including a mix of experienced leaders and new entrants.

Party insiders said deliberations are ongoing over the possibility of appointing two deputy chief ministers, though a section within the party is cautious about creating multiple power centres. Leaders such as G Parameshwara and Priyank Kharge are among those being considered for senior roles.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar has reportedly expressed reservations about appointing a deputy chief minister at this stage, citing concerns over administrative balance.

Senior leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan, have already arrived in Bengaluru for the swearing-in, while other Congress chief ministers are expected to reach on Wednesday.