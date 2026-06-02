Siddaramaiah named Congress Working Committee member ahead of DKS' swearing-in on June 3

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday was appointed as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), marking a key organisational role for the veteran leader ahead of the swearing-in of chief minister-designate D K Shivakumar.
In a statement, the Congress said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has inducted Siddaramaiah into the party’s highest decision-making body with immediate effect. The move comes days after Siddaramaiah stepped down as chief minister and amid final-stage consultations on the formation of the new Karnataka Cabinet.
On Tuesday, senior Congress leaders held day-long deliberations with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to finalise the composition of the new Council of Ministers, party sources said. The discussions also focused on balancing caste equations, regional representation and factional considerations within the state unit.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister is scheduled for Wednesday and is expected to be attended by senior Congress leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi. Chief ministers from Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand, along with other opposition leaders, are also likely to attend the event in Bengaluru.
Shivakumar, who has been elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party, is set to take oath as chief minister, while discussions continue over the size and composition of the new Cabinet. The proposed ministry is expected to be a relatively small one, with around 13 ministers, including a mix of experienced leaders and new entrants.
Party insiders said deliberations are ongoing over the possibility of appointing two deputy chief ministers, though a section within the party is cautious about creating multiple power centres. Leaders such as G Parameshwara and Priyank Kharge are among those being considered for senior roles.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar has reportedly expressed reservations about appointing a deputy chief minister at this stage, citing concerns over administrative balance.
Senior leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan, have already arrived in Bengaluru for the swearing-in, while other Congress chief ministers are expected to reach on Wednesday.
Among those being considered for Cabinet berths are Krishna Byregowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and U T Khader, along with the possibility of including a woman minister in the new team.
Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday, along with AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, to finalise the government formation plan.
Shivakumar’s elevation follows his election as CLP leader on May 30, formally paving the way for him to assume office as chief minister after the Congress’ electoral victory in the state.
Earlier in the day, Shivakumar expressed gratitude to the Gandhi family for their support throughout his political career, saying he valued their trust in him over the years.
With Karnataka’s Cabinet strength capped at 34, including the chief minister, the Congress faces a balancing exercise amid a large pool of aspirants seeking ministerial positions.
Party sources said leaders from the Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and Kharge camps are all lobbying for their respective supporters to be accommodated in the new ministry. The final structure is expected to reflect a combination of caste balance, regional representation and organisational loyalty.
There is also discussion within the party on whether Siddaramaiah could be assigned a role in the Rajya Sabha or a coordination committee, though he has reportedly expressed a preference to remain active in state politics.
The leadership transition in Karnataka is expected to be formally completed after Wednesday’s swearing-in, with final clarity on Cabinet allocation likely to follow shortly thereafter.
(With inputs from PTI)