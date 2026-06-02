Three district judges elevated to Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Three district judges were sworn in as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court. They include two women judges who once had to walk for kilometres to attain early education in the remote villages of Kodagu and Uttara Kannada districts.

, who took the oath in the name of God. Karnataka State Bar Council Chairman VD Kamareddy welcomed the three new judges.

Born in 1966 in a remote village in the midst of a forest, with no proper road connectivity and electricity, in Siddapura taluk of Uttara Kannada district, Rajeshwari Narayana Hegde had to walk two kilimetres to board a bus to go to college in Siddapura.

She studied law in Dharwad and LLM in Mysuru, began practice in Siddapura and later moved to Bengaluru. She was appointed as a civil judge in 1998 and promoted as district judge in 2015.

Born in 1968 in Virajpet of Kodagu district, justice KG Shanthi is a daughter of late Capt Kedambadi Ganesh, who was in the Indian Army, took part in the Indo-Pak war, the Indo-China war, the Liberation of Bangladesh and Operation Blue Star in Punjab.