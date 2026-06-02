Zameer in eye of storm over leaked audio clip; terms it fake

BENGALURU/DAVANAGERE: Even as the top Congress leaders are busy finalising the list of ministers to be sworn in on Wednesday, along with new Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, senior Congress leader

BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan was caught in the eye of a storm over an alleged leaked audio clip.

An audio clip purportedly a conversation between Zameer and former Karnataka Muslim Development Corporation (KMDC) Director Mohammad Siraj during the Davangere South Assembly constituency by-election has gone viral.

The Congress’ Davanagere unit has requested the party high command to initiate action against Zameer for what they say are anti-party activities. It is alleged that he spoke to Siraj and told him to prevent minorities from voting in the elections, as they would vote for Congress. He allegedly backed SDPI or an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, former Mayor of Davangere K Chaman Sab and KPCC spokesperson D Basavaraj submitted a detailed letter to the Congress high command demanding action against Zameer.

Zameer and Siraj rubbish allegations Zameer and Siraj, however, have rubbished the allegations.

Zameer called it a fake audio generated using Artificial Intelligence and termed it a political conspiracy against him. The Congress leader said they will file a case with the Cybercrime police.

“It is a fake audio created by miscreants to create confusion, and people should not trust it,” he said in a statement issued after the audio went viral.

Siraj said the audio, which has gone viral on social media, is fake and needs to be investigated.

“I have never spoken to Zameer Ahmed Khan about this issue. I had spoken to him about resolving the differences that arose over the Davanagere South ticket. Who is behind this audio getting viral can be known only on a later day,” he said.