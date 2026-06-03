After Siddaramaiah’s exit, his MLC-son Yathindra set for cabinet berth

MANDYA: With the formation of the new cabinet under CM designate DK Shivakumar scheduled for Wednesday, Congress MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s name is said to be cleared by the Congress high command and is among those expected to be accommodated in the cabinet. While the official list of ministers is yet to be released, informed sources confirmed that Mysuru is set to retain a significant voice in the cabinet with induction of Yathindra in the first phase.

The induction assumes significance as Yathindra is poised to become the principal political face of Mysuru in the government following the exit of his father Siddaramaiah as CM. A qualified pathologist, Yathindra completed his MBBS and later earned an MD degree before entering active politics.

He represented the Varuna Assembly constituency between 2018 and 2023 and subsequently moved to the Council and emerged as the caretaker of his father’s Varuna constituency. Known for maintaining a low profile while remaining active in organisational affairs, Yathindra is expected to be entrusted with a key portfolio if inducted.

Political leaders in the Mysuru believe his elevation to the cabinet would not only ensure continuity of Siddaramaiah’s influence in the government but also signal the Congress leadership’s intent to promote a younger generation of leaders and also be a major voice and representation from Mysuru region.

A section of Congress workers and Siddaramaiah loyalists have intensified their demand for Yathindra to be appointed as a Deputy CM. However, both Siddaramaiah and Yathindra have remained guarded on the issue. While neither has publicly commented on the demand for a DCM position, Yathindra has maintained that he has been assured a place in the cabinet.