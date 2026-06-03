‘As a child, he would keep playing till he won’: Childhood friends recount DK Shivakumar’s determination

BENGALURU: As a child growing up in Doddalahalli, a village about 80 km from Bengaluru, Shivakumar refused to head home until he won the game he was playing with his friends.

Decades later, that same unwavering spirit has propelled ‘Kanakapura Bande’ or ‘DKShi’, as he is fondly called, from Doddalahalli to the pinnacle of Karnataka politics, as he sets out to take oath as chief minister on Wednesday.

In Doddalahalli, 85-year-old Shivashankaraiah, sitting under the tile-roofed verandah of his house, remembered that boy playing around on the same village streets. He called Shivakumar a ‘chalavadi’ (a resolute go-getter), the trait that elevated him to the chief minister’s post.

“I have seen Shivakumar since his childhood. He used to roam around the village, playing ‘gilli danda’, ‘kabadi’, ‘goli’, ‘mara koti aata’ and others. Winning and losing are part of a game. But when Shivakumar lost a game, he would play again and again till he won. He would head home only after winning. I feel he has done the same here by becoming chief minister,” he said.

Shivakumar’s childhood friends, NB Basavaraju, who is doing sericulture along with dairy farming, and Chikka Swamy, a farmer, said Shivakumar, even after shifting to Bengaluru, would visit twice a month and spend the entire summer vacation with them.

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The games we played needed physical strength and calculated aiming, which Shivakumar had mastered. In many ways, he brought in the same blend of skills and calculated moves to scale up his political career,” Shivakumar’s childhood friends said. They recalled their summer holidays, where they jumped into and swam in multiple open wells that were there then. “The idea of entering politics came only after Shivakumar stepped into college.