CBI chargesheets former minister B Nagendra, 29 others in Karnataka Valmiki Corporation scam

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet in connection with misappropriation of funds of the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDCL) before the competent court here on Tuesday.

The CBI investigation has established the role of 30 persons, including former ST Welfare Minister B Nagendra, who allegedly received illegal gratification of Rs 1.20 crore, routed into bank accounts of his family members. He was also the beneficiary of a benami vehicle purchased using diverted funds of the ST Corporation.

“The CBI completed investigation and filed three separate chargesheets with regard to misappropriation of funds in three entities (KMVSTDCL, ST Welfare department and Karnataka German Technical Training Institute). Then minister B Nagendra figures as accused in all three chargesheets,” the central agency stated in a press release.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Union Bank of India (UBI), naming three officials of UBI MG Road Branch, Bengaluru, and others. Investigation was monitored by the Karnataka High Court through regular status reports. During investigation, fraud committed on two other state government entities -- ST Welfare Department and KGTTI -- also came to light and were brought to the notice of the court, which on July 1, 2025, ordered that CBI expand the investigation to cover frauds involving these two entities as well.

The CBI probe unearthed a meticulously planned conspiracy involving Nagendra, his close associate Nekkanti Nagaraj and Padmanabha JG, MD of KMVSTDCL.

“Satyanarayana Varma of Hyderabad played a crucial role in executing the fraud. Varma had previously executed a similar fraud in Chhattisgarh. He conspired with one Etakari Satyanarayan, chairman of First Finance Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Hyderabad, in opening 18 bogus bank accounts in the names of fictitious business entities using forged registration certificates and fabricated KYC documents.