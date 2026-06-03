Congress Davanagere unit seeks action against Zameer, Siraj

DAVANGERE: Angerhas erupted in the Davanagere district Congress over the viral audio in which former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan is allegedly heard telling former Karnataka Muslim Development Corporation (KMDC) Director Mohammad Siraj to ensure the defeat of the party candidate in the recent bypolls to Davanagere South Assembly constituency.

KPCC spokesperson and former KSIC chairman D Basavaraj and former Davanagere Mayor Chaman Sab told reporters that Zameer should be expelled from the Congress.

“The SDPI candidate, who came from Madikeri, distributed money. How did someone who had no money to come to Davanagere get crores of rupees? Congress workers told me that that candidate distributed Rs 2,000 per vote. Who funded him?” Basavaraj said, adding that they should not blame the AI technology now.

Basavaraj said that the audio clip should be sent to the FSL for investigation. Former Mayor Chaman Sab challenged Zameer to take an oath if the audio clip is fake. “Activists from Chamarajpet have come and campaigned for SDPI. Their one-point agenda is to ensure a win for the BJP.

A former corporator of Bengaluru came and worked against the Congress candidate,” he said. Meanwhile, BJP’s Srinivas T Daskariyappa, who lost the bypoll by a slender margin, said, “My name is mentioned in the audio. Siraj met me last year, and not during the bypoll. The voters have given me 64,000 votes. I am confident of winning the elections in the future, and the victory is not out of reach for BJP in Davanagere South.”