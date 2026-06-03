Eshwar Khandre thanks Congress leadership, says government committed to Karnataka’s development

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and Bhalki MLA Eshwar B Khandre, who is set to be inducted into the new cabinet under Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar, on Wednesday said the incoming government is committed to providing good governance and accelerating the development of Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Bengaluru from Delhi, Khandre expressed gratitude to Congress high command and top leaders for reposing faith in him and offering him a place in the new ministry. Khandre said he would work with honesty and dedication to fulfil the expectations of the party leadership and focus on the development of Karnataka, particularly the Kalyana Karnataka region and Bidar district.

A four-time MLA from Bhalki in Bidar district, Khandre currently serves as Karnataka’s Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister. An engineering graduate, he entered public life through the Congress Seva Dal after being inspired by a speech by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

As Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister since 2023, Khandre has spearheaded several initiatives. He oversaw the clearance of more than 12,000 acres of forest encroachments and facilitated the declaration of an additional 15,000 acres as reserved forest land. Under his tenure, the Forest Department planted nearly 11 crore saplings and conducted audits to assess their survival rate.