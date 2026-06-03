Ex-MLC offers ransom money, traps ‘abductors’ in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a suspicious crime with many holes that have remained unexplained, former MLC and senior BJP leader Dayananda Reddy was reportedly kidnapped in the Attibele police limits on the outskirts of the city around 12.15 am on Tuesday.

The accused demanded Rs 3 crore to release him, while Reddy is said to have got himself out around 4 am, telling the accused that he could arrange the money only after the banks open in the morning. One of the accused gave his phone number to Reddy, who asked them to collect the money from him later.

Soon after his release, Reddy approached the police and filed a complaint. The police made Reddy call the accused asking them to come and collect the money. When they came, the policemen in mufti surrounded and nabbed two of them. The police are now interrogating them.

On Tuesday evening, Reddy was in his multi-purpose vehicle, heading home in Bommasandra from a club in Electronics City Phase II. Two men on a motorbike stopped him, showed him a gift box and asked him to collect it.

Rs 10cr supari to kill Reddy, says accused

When he opened the doors of his vehicle, one of the accused reportedly got in and threatened Reddy at gunpoint. The accused told him to drive towards the Karnataka Housing Board Layout off Hosur Main Road in Attibele. Two more men in a red car reportedly followed the victim’s car.

“The accused told Reddy that a supari of Rs 10 crore had been given to kill him, and demanded Rs 3 crore to release him. Reddy reportedly agreed to give them Rs 2 crore. Around 4 am, they allowed Reddy to go and gave him one of their mobile phone numbers. But the entire incident looks strange and mysterious,” said an officer.

The Attibele police registered a case of kidnap, along with Sections of Arms act and other sections of BNS. The accused are being interrogated.