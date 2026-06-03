Karnataka CM’s chair to face east as per vaastu

BENGALURU: The Chief Minister’s chamber (Room No. 323) on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha is set to undergo minor modifications ahead of DK Shivakumar assuming charge as the state’s Chief Minister on Wednesday.

A day before the swearing-in ceremony, Shivakumar’s vaastu consultant, VV Aradhya, a noted astrologer and vaastu expert, visited the chamber and spent over 30 minutes examining its interiors. According to sources, he suggested a few changes, including altering the position and direction of the CM’s chair. Currently, the chair faces north (facing Lok Bhavan), a seating arrangement used by caretaker CM Siddaramaiah. Sources said Aradhya has advised that the chair be repositioned to face east (facing High Court).

The consultant has also reportedly suggested installing a portrait of Ajjayya. Shivakumar is known to be a strong devotee of the historic Kadasiddeshwara Mutt, popularly known as Ajjayya Mutt, at Nonavinakere in Tumakuru district. At present, Ajjayya’s portrait was there in the DCM’s chamber where Shivakumar was sitting for last three years.

Interestingly, sources said Shivakumar has also been advised to face east while taking the oath of office at Lok Bhavan during Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony. They say it is auspicious to face east for any new venture or while one sits to do pooja and homa. Sources also said Shivakumar believes in directions and he always enters Vidhana Soudha from the north gate as per his astrologer’s advice.