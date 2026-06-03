Karnataka HC issues notice to GBA on reducing SWD buffer zones

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued notice to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on a public interest litigation challenging the October 15, 2025, notification on reducing the buffer zones of stormwater drains by amending the revised master plan-2015.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice K S Hemalekha passed the order on Tuesday after hearing the petition filed by Janadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP). The petitioner also sought the court’s directions to the GBA and BDA to immediately identify, demarcate and notify buffer zones around all primary, secondary and tertiary drains in Bengaluru Metro region.

The petition, represented by Janadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath co-president and managing trustee Adarsh R Iyer, requested the court to direct the agencies to remove all encroachments identified by the Comptroller and Auditor General and submit periodic reports to the court.

The petitioner expressed concern that implementation of the new norms as per the notification in question would permanently damage the buffer zones of the existing stormwater drains and lakes, which will be highly detrimental to the environment.

It was also stated that the petitioner submitted detailed objections to the draft notification on September 30, pointing out scientific, environmental, legal and policy flaws of the draft notification issued by the urban development department, the risk to public safety and human life etc, owing to flooding in the city. Without considering the objections, the final notification was issued on October 15, 2025, the petitioner stated.