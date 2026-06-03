Karnataka legislature to go fully digital in six months: Assembly Speaker Khader

MANGALURU: Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Tuesday announced that the state legislature will be fully digitised within the next six months, moving towards a paperless system. The initiative aims to streamline legislative operations, enhance efficiency and reduce costs.

Khader said the government has collaborated with the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project to implement the digitisation of both Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. The project is estimated to cost Rs 78 crore for the Assembly and Rs 52 crore for the Council. The implementation will be closely monitored by officials from the NeVA and a state-level monitoring committee.

According to Khader, the shift will significantly reduce the use of paper, printing expenses and logistics requirements. Legislators will be able to access agendas, questions, answers and bills in e-format, facilitating quicker and more efficient information retrieval. The project is also expected to improve administrative efficiency and generate substantial savings in both time and costs.

As part of the initiative, iPads will be installed at legislators’ desks in both Houses, which will be securely stored once the sessions conclude. In addition, the attendance system will be fully digitised, replacing the manual process.

To further assist legislators and visitors, two interactive kiosks will be installed on each floor of the Vidhana Soudha. Managed by the in-house IT team, they will provide details about offices operating on each floor, facilitating easy navigation. Khader said legislators will be trained to adapt to the new system, ensuring a smooth transition.