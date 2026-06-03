Karnataka targets 6.1 GW wind power capacity by 2030, survey on

BENGALURU: As Karnataka and the country gear up to expand renewable energy generation and meet ambitious clean energy targets, the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) is undertaking a detailed study to identify potential locations for wind power projects.
According to available data, Karnataka’s coastline falls under Grade-3, indicating lower potential for wind energy generation. Officials at the institute said the highest wind energy potential has been recorded along the coasts of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, while Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka have comparatively lower potential.
An official from NIWE said the key challenge along Karnataka’s coastline is the limited availability of land suitable for installing wind turbines. He further said that only about one kilometre of land from the coastline is available for turbine installation, which is inadequate.
While hilly terrains are ideal for wind generation, they are often not economically viable. The planning of wind energy projects is based on the northeast and southwest monsoon cycles.
The stronger and more consistent wind patterns in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh make them more suitable for wind power generation compared to the coastal regions of Maharashtra and Kerala, the official explained.
As of June 1, 2026, Karnataka generated 1,828 MW of wind power against an installed capacity of 8,323 MW.
“A roadmap has been prepared to increase renewable energy generation capacity to 10 GW by 2030, of which 6.1 GW will come from wind energy and the remaining from solar power. A study is currently underway to identify potential locations for future projects. At present, around 7.9 GW of wind energy resources have been harnessed against the state’s estimated potential of 126 GW,” an official from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) said.
Wind turbines in Karnataka are currently installed in Davanagere, Chitradurga, Ballari, Vijayapura, Koppal, Gadag, Belagavi and Raichur districts. The districts with the highest potential for wind energy generation are Chitradurga, Davanagere, Koppal and Gadag.
Officials said wind turbines of varying capacities, incorporating the latest technological advancements, have been installed across forest, private and commercial lands in the state.
The KREDL official explained that while a wind turbine requires only about 10x10 metres of land for installation, substantially larger areas are needed for transporting turbine components, including towers and blades. Additional land is also required for establishing substations.
Consequently, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has been involved in the process of identifying and approving sites for wind power projects to ensure the availability of substations in the vicinity. Officials are also examining multiple locations across the four high-potential districts to maximise land utilisation and expand wind energy generation capacity.