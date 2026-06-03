Kodava body urges government to exempt ancestral Ain Manes from property tax in Karnataka

MADIKERI: The United Kodava Organisation (UKO) has urged the government to exempt Kodava traditional houses known as Ain Mane from property tax.

Manju Chinappa, the president of the UKO, said complaints have been received about the Gram Panchayats imposing exorbitant taxes on Ain Manes in the district. He demanded immediate withdrawal of these taxes and complete tax exemption to Ain Manes in Kodagu. He said Kodavas consider Ain Manes as the divine abode of their ancestors and deities. “The elders of the Kodavas, who followed the joint family system, had built large Ain Manes centuries ago. Family worship and rituals are being conducted there for generations,” Chinappa said.

Although joint families have faded out, the Ain Manes are still being maintained despite many challenges, and a family is assigned to maintain each of these traditional houses, he said. “These Ain Manes are considered divine abodes of the entire clan. Maintaining the Ain Manes at present is a big challenge, and it is condemnable that the local bodies are imposing such high taxes,” Chinappa said.

He also warned that if the tax is collected by force, a strong agitation will be launched in the coming days.