Religious heads, students, invited for DK Shivakumar’s oath-taking ceremony

DAVANGERE: Chief Minister-in-waiting DK Shivakumar has officially invited the religious heads of all faiths to witness his swearing-in at Lok Bhavan’s Glass House at 4.05 pm on Wednesday.

Prominent among them are three religious heads from the Vokkaliga community, including Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Sri Nischalanandanatha Swamy of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthanamatha, Bengaluru, and Sri Nanjavadhuta Swami of Guru Brahmaswara Mutt, Pattanayakanahalli, Sira.

Also invited is Sri Karivrishabha Deshikendra Shivayogi Mahaswami of Kadasiddeshwara Mutt in Nonavinakere, where Shivakumar’s deity ‘Ajjaya’ resides.

Also, several Veerashaiva-Lingayat religious heads have been invited. Prominent among them are Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, Mysuru and Sri Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru.

Ananda Bikku from the Mahabodhi Society, Dr Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, and Hazrat Hafiz Dr Syed Mohammad Ali Al-Hussaini of Dargah Hazrat Kwaja Bandenawaz, Kalaburagi, have also been invited.

Meanwhile, students from Kanakapura Doddalahalli Government School, pourakarmikas, farmers, Dalits leaders, members of women’s SGHs, personalities from the fields of cinema, law, sports, theatre, entrepreneurs, businessmen, and hoteliers, are among the invitees.